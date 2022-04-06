SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. charges Russian oligarch with sanctions violations, dismantles cybercrime operation

By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
Posted April 6, 2022 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Nowhere to sail, nowhere to hide: Tracking the superyachts of Russia’s super rich' Nowhere to sail, nowhere to hide: Tracking the superyachts of Russia’s super rich
WATCH: Nowhere to sail, nowhere to hide: Tracking the superyachts of Russia's super rich

The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday that it had charged a Russian oligarch with sanctions violations and that officials have dismantled a cybercrime operation controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency.

The case against Konstantin Malofeyev accuses him of trying to evade earlier Treasury Department sanctions by seeking to secretly acquire media organizations across Europe. Officials also seized millions of dollars they say are traceable to the sanctions violations.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s new sanctions target more Russian oligarchs, military' Canada’s new sanctions target more Russian oligarchs, military
Canada’s new sanctions target more Russian oligarchs, military – Mar 11, 2022

The announcement comes two days after U.S. officials seized a yacht in Spain belonging to a Russian oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg, with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Justice Department in the last year has taken aim against Russia-based cybercrime, recovering in June most of a multimillion-dollar ransom that Colonial Pipeline paid to hackers after a ransomware attack that halted operations and announcing charges last fall against two suspected ransomware operators.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine news tagUkraine war tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagRussia Oligarchs tagputin russia ukraine war tagKonstantin Malofeyev tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers