World

EU prepares for chemical, nuclear incidents amid ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 6, 2022 7:44 am
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy questions UN’s purpose if it won’t take action against Russia' Zelenskyy questions UN’s purpose if it won’t take action against Russia
WARNING: This video contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. Zelenskyy questions UN's purpose if it won't take action against Russia.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had begun a stockpiling operation to boost its defenses against chemical, nuclear and biological incidents amid concerns over the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU will increase its reserves of protective equipment, decontamination gear, medicines and vaccines that could be useful in case of chemical, nuclear or biological incidents, the Commission said, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

“We are taking concrete measures to increase Europe’s preparedness in the face of potential threats,” EU crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said.

Read more: Zelenskyy shows UN graphic video highlighting ‘terrible’ Russia war crimes in Ukraine

The EU is setting up two separate reserves: one for protective gear, drugs and vaccines against so-called chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats; and a second one for decontamination material which will be deployed to decontaminate people, infrastructure, buildings or vehicles that have been exposed to CBRN agents.

The EU has already began using existing reserves to help Ukrainians exposed to possible nuclear radiation in the wake of battles near nuclear plants since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Almost 3 million iodide tablets have already been delivered to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism with the help of France and Spain, the Commission said.

© 2022 Reuters
