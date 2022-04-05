Lethbridge students teach peers about organ donation ahead of Green Shirt Day

Send this page to someone via email

Organ donation can be a complicated topic for young people.

That’s why Grade 2 students in Lethbridge came up with a presentation for their peers to help simplify the discussion.

Dr. Gerald B. Probe Elementary School held two assemblies Tuesday morning, doing so for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“It is exciting to be back having assemblies in person, for sure,” said teacher Bobbie MacKinnon.

“The teachers are just honoured that we can share such an important message through an assembly, in person.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The teachers are just honoured that we can share such an important message through an assembly, in person."

The presentation featured videos, posters along with speaking and singing elements about organs and organ donations.

Read more: Lethbridge coach posthumously honoured with Logan Boulet Award

Story continues below advertisement

Grade 2 students were in charge of running assemblies at Dr. Probe this morning. They had an amazing presentation about #GreenShirtDay and the importance of #organdonation. This is their first real assembly—ever! pic.twitter.com/raIcN3qQei — Eloise Therien (@TherienEloise) April 5, 2022

“Having children present to children makes it a little bit easier for their understanding,” said Bernadine Boulet, a teacher at the west side school who is the mother of Logan Boulet.

“Using the Orgamites (cartoon characters that represent the major organs in the human body) helped us out to be able to take it to their level.”

The assembly comes two days before Green Shirt Day 2022, a day to raise awareness about organ donation and to talk about the Logan Boulet Effect.

1:56 City council proclaims April 7, 2021, Green Shirt Day in Lethbridge City council proclaims April 7, 2021, Green Shirt Day in Lethbridge – Mar 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Logan was a hockey player with the Humboldt Broncos who died after the team’s bus crashed in 2018. In all, the crash took the lives of 16 people.

Before his death, Logan had told his parents he wanted to register as an organ donor. His organs have saved six lives and his donation is believed to have inspired thousands of others to register as organ donors.

Four years later, the family is looking to continue spreading the word about organ donation and encouraging kids to bring the conversation outside the classroom to their families.

“We want it to become something of a normality, and not something that’s stressful or difficult on families or children,” Bernadine said.

Teagen Labousierre, one of the young presenters at the assembly, said she understands the importance of learning about the Logan Boulet Effect.

“Mrs. Boulet’s son was really kind and thoughtful, and he was only 21 when he died,” she said. “I want to donate my organs.”