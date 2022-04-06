Students and businesses in Sydenham partner to help people in Ukraine

Support for Ukraine continues to unfold in many different ways across the Kingston area. Loughborough Public School in Sydenham has teamed up with a handful of local businesses to raise funds for those in the war-torn country.

With each stroke of a paintbrush, students in Ms. Akey’s Grade 3-4 class are helping to make a difference.

In fact, all the primary classes at the school have used their talents to create sunflowers in support of Ukraine.

“Each teacher chose a different type of artwork to do — but it was all sunflowers. So we had five sets of class art that went to five different local businesses,” said Grade 3 teacher Andrea Woogh. “I put a call out to local businesses that I knew had a bit of display space and would be willing to help and they all enthusiastically said they’d love to display our art and collect donations.”

Story continues below advertisement

One such business is The One Stop. You can’t help but notice the art as you pay for your items.

Memory Lane Flower Shop is also involved. The store began with 18 pieces and the student art is almost sold out.

“It’s been an outpour of love and generosity from the community,” said Christine Kennedy, owner of Memory Lane Flowers and Gifts. “We are very fortunate with our community here. And once they found out that this was happening, people have been calling me.”

“Strangers have been coming in off the street. One lady came in and bought one but donated enough for 10, so it’s been wonderful,” she added.

The actual idea for the school sunflower art was inspired by Kennedy and her sunflower fundraising for Ukraine.

“Everyone knows that Ukraine is struggling right now and I think maybe everyone wants to help out and we were trying to help out by doing this,” said Grade 3 student Tomas Bailey.

Is the power of a brush a game-changer? Maybe — at least in some people’s eyes.

“It’s their talent, their skills, it’s their time and effort put in,” Woogh said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That that can go toward making someone’s life better across the world, then that’s a powerful message that the little things that they can put time and effort into can make a difference — even when they’re just kids.”

These kids have already learned that help for people on the other side of the world is in their power to create. Funds raised will go to the Red Cross.