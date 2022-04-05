Winnipeg mayor names new finance, innovation committee chairs

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has named new chairs for the city’s finance and innovation and economic development committees.

The move comes a day after St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham announced his resignation from the roles amid a possible run for mayor in the fall.

With the shakeup, North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty will be the new finance committee chair and St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers will step into the role of innovation and economic development chair.

“With today’s announcement, I would like to thank both Councillors for agreeing to take on more responsibility in their service to Winnipeggers. I would also like to welcome Councillor Chambers to Executive Policy Committee,” Bowman said in a release.

Bowman said both appointments are effective immediately.

He said Gillingham has offered to help Browaty prepare for next week’s finance committee meeting.

Gillingham had served as finance chair since late 2016.

Bowman announced in October of 2020 that he will not be pursuing re-election in this fall’s civic election, and Gillingham has previously signalled his interest in a potential run for the city’s top job.

Winnipeggers will head to the polls Oct. 26.

— with files from Sam Thompson

