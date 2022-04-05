Menu

Canada

Feds to force tech giants like Facebook, Google to pay for news with new bill

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 9:55 am
Click to play video: 'Influenced: Should Ottawa regulate social media?' Influenced: Should Ottawa regulate social media?
Influenced: Should Ottawa regulate social media? – Jan 12, 2022

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez introduced legislation today to make digital giants compensate Canadian media outlets for reusing their news content.

The bill is expected to be modelled on an Australian law making tech companies such as Google pay for news content on their platforms.

Rodriguez has previously said the bill is a priority, and that it will help support Canada’s media industry and combat fake news circulating on the internet.

The online news law will create a framework for professional media outlets to collectively negotiate compensation deals with online platforms.

Rodriguez said in the last 15 years, about 450 Canadian news outlets have closed, with the vast chunk of advertising revenues going to big digital companies.

At a virtual conference in February, the minister said the bill being prepared would help preserve Canada’s independent media, which he said is “in crisis.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
