Sentencing set for man who killed mother, 2 of her children in Ajax

OSHAWA, Ont. — A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto is set to get sentenced today.
A judge found Cory Fenn guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Krassimira Pejcinovski, and her children Roy, 14, and Venellia, 13, in Ajax, Ont.
Read more: Ontario man convicted of 3 murders booted from court after interrupting victim impact statement
Second-degree murder carries a mandatory lifetime sentence with a minimum 10 years before parole eligibility.
The Crown has sought a sentence of 72 years before Fenn could apply for parole, while Fenn did not make submissions.
Fenn fired his lawyer before trial and did not call a defence, although a court-appointed lawyer made closing submissions for him.
When he was found guilty, Fenn said 10 years without parole would be “perfect.”
Comments