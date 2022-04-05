Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing set for man who killed mother, 2 of her children in Ajax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 6:16 am
Click to play video: 'Convicted murderer Cory Fenn booted out of courtroom for disrupting impact statements' Convicted murderer Cory Fenn booted out of courtroom for disrupting impact statements
WATCH ABOVE: During the reading of several victim impact statements, Cory Fenn yelled out in the middle of the courtroom. – Mar 18, 2022

OSHAWA, Ont. — A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto is set to get sentenced today.

A judge found Cory Fenn guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Krassimira Pejcinovski, and her children Roy, 14, and Venellia, 13, in Ajax, Ont.

Read more: Ontario man convicted of 3 murders booted from court after interrupting victim impact statement

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory lifetime sentence with a minimum 10 years before parole eligibility.

Trending Stories

The Crown has sought a sentence of 72 years before Fenn could apply for parole, while Fenn did not make submissions.

Fenn fired his lawyer before trial and did not call a defence, although a court-appointed lawyer made closing submissions for him.

Story continues below advertisement

When he was found guilty, Fenn said 10 years without parole would be “perfect.”

Click to play video: 'Cory Fenn charged in deaths of mother and her two teen children' Cory Fenn charged in deaths of mother and her two teen children
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagMurder tagCourt tagSecond Degree Murder tagAjax tagKrassimira Pejcinovski tagCory Fenn tagCory Fenn sentencing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers