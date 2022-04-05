Montreal’s Nalie Agustin remembered: ‘She really showed us how to live life’

Send this page to someone via email

A celebration of life took place Monday evening to remember well-known Montrealer Nalie Agustin.

The 33-year-old social media influencer, public speaker, best-selling author and cancer advocate passed away on March 23 after a decade-long battle with breast cancer.

She released her book The Diary of Nalie in September 2021, documenting her life and the challenges she faced while battling breast cancer.

It quickly became a best seller and according to social media, helped many people cope with their own battles.

Monday’s celebration was open to the public but her friends and family were in attendance.

“She wanted her close friends and family to be happy,” says Marie-Tran Ho, one of Nalie’s best friends. “That was her biggest priorities in life.”

Ho says she wanted the celebration to encompass who Nalie was.

“She really showed us how to live life. She showed us that life is divine and that you had to embrace every moment even when it got tough and it got hard,” says Ho.

The tribute took place in St Henri at the Maison Principal. A big screen was set up with a video tribute of Nalie and multiple tables were full of photos and featured many of Nalie’s accomplishments.

I’m happy she got to experience the love and to feel how loved she was,” says Daniel Jocelyne Otou “I’m happy she got to cross so many things off her bucket list. I genuinely feel like her mission on earth is accomplished. Her purpose was fulfilled.”

Anyone who knew Nalie, whether a family member, close friend, or a stranger who only knew her through social media, says she was a fighter and brought joy into the life of anyone who crossed paths with her.

“Truly she is a gift on this planet,” says Jennifer Selinger another friend of Nalie’s. “Even though her physical presence is no longer here, her gift will continue to live on. I truly believe that we all hope to live a life like Nalie.”

A private ceremony was held shortly after she passed last Month.