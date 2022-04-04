Menu

Canada

Métis Nation of Alberta marks historic return of bison to traditional lands

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 5:47 pm
Bison View image in full screen
Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta are shown in a handout photo.The Métis Nation of Alberta says the arrival of 20 wood bison at Métis Crossing was a historic moment for its citizens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako/Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

The Métis Nation of Alberta says the arrival of 20 wood bison at a site northeast of Edmonton was a historic moment.

The bison, which came from Elk Island National Park last month, are part of an education and experience program led by the Métis Nation in partnership with the park.

President Audrey Poitras says in a news release that bison are native to the Métis Crossing area, but were driven to near-extinction by settlers in the 19th century and ended Métis bison hunts.

She says the return of bison marks a milestone in reconciliation.

READ MORE: Elk Island to move bison to Alberta First Nation

The bison will be released into the Métis Crossing Wildlife Park, which is a cultural interpretive destination, once they are acclimatized to the area.

They will join an existing herd of 48 animals already on site.

“Bison were a vital food source for Métis peoples and communal bison hunts were Métis tradition and formed the bedrock of Métis society,” said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing.

“It was at these gatherings that Métis democratic and judicial systems developed through ‘Laws of the Buffalo Hunt.’ The loss of the bison was felt deeply by Métis peoples.”

Click to play video: 'Bison moving from Elk Island National Park to new home' Bison moving from Elk Island National Park to new home
© 2022 The Canadian Press
