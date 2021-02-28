Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 28 2021 3:35pm
00:25

Poundmaker Cree Nation Bison

20 bison were welcomed back to Poundmaker Cree Nation on Feb. 19. The community plans to grow the herd by the hundreds in the future.

