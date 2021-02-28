Global News at 10 Saskatoon February 28 2021 3:35pm 00:25 Poundmaker Cree Nation Bison 20 bison were welcomed back to Poundmaker Cree Nation on Feb. 19. The community plans to grow the herd by the hundreds in the future. 20 bison re-introduced to Poundmaker Cree Nation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7668491/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7668491/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?