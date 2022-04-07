Ontario adding, upgrading new long-term care beds in Lindsay, Cannington

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is adding and upgrading long-term care beds at facilities in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Cannington in Durham region.

This week the province announced it will add 192 upgraded beds for a new building owned by Omni Health Care in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Omni Health Care currently has one facility in the Kawarthas — Frost Manor, a 62-bed facility in Lindsay — and the second building will also be in Lindsay.

According to Vanessa De Matteis, senior communications advisor and press secretary at Ontario’s Ministry of Long-term Care, the exact location for the project has yet to be decided.

“Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2023,” she said.

The province is also adding 73 new and 55 upgraded beds at Bon-Air long-term care residence in Cannington.

The projects are part of Ontario’s $6.4-billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds by 2028.

“Our government is continuing to build and improve existing beds in Kawartha Lakes and Cannington,” said Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott.

“These two new projects will help us better meet the growing demand for long-term care and reduce waitlists for local residents who deserve upgraded spaces and high-quality care within their own communities.”

Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, says that when the homes are completed, 320 residents will have a new place to call home.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” he said.

The ministry says the projects will address residents’ needs by providing proposed services such as specialized behavioural support, palliative care, or partnerships within the health and education sector.

The province says there are now 1,458 new and 950 upgraded long-term care beds in development, under construction or completed in Durham and the City of Kawartha Lakes including:

96 new beds at Extendicare – Lindsay — announced in March 2021.

160 upgraded beds at Glen Hill Terrace in Whitby

124 new and 100 upgraded beds at Chartwell Ballycliffe Long Term Care Residence in Ajax

320 new upgraded beds at Lakeridge Health – Ajax (Lakeridge Gardens)

125 new and 99 upgraded beds at Glen Hill Strathaven in Bowmanville

200 new beds at Regional Municipality of Durham – North Pickering

87 new and 169 upgraded beds at Southbridge Pickering

92 new and 100 upgraded beds at Reachview Village in Uxbridge

192 new beds at Schlegel Villages – Ajax

149 new and 75 upgraded beds at Southbridge Port Perry

The province says it plans to spend an additional $3.7 billion, beginning in 2024-25, on top of the $2.68 billion already spent, to support a new series of allocations for the development of 10,000 net new and more than 12,000 upgraded beds across the province.

“These historic investments would bring the total to $6.4 billion since spring 2019,” the province said.

