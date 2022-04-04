Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Some visitor restrictions eased at Kingston Health Sciences Centre

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 12:12 pm
Kingston General Hospital sign. View image in full screen
Kingston General Hospital sign. Global Kingston

Patients at hospitals within Kingston Health Sciences Centre now have the ability to invite more visitors into their rooms.

The hospital has revised its family presence policy for inpatients to be able to register two approved family visitors.

Read more: KHSC receives $1M in funding for eating disorders program

The visitors, however, must be fully vaccinated and masked at all times, including bedside.

“We remain very concerned about the rising prevalence of COVID-19 in the community,” says Dr. Renate Ilse, executive vice-president of corporate services and chief operating officer. “However, visitor restrictions cannot be continued indefinitely. This change reflects KHSC’s commitment to patient and family-centered care, which values and respects family as integral partners inpatient care.

Trending Stories

“At the same time, we are continuously monitoring COVID-19 levels within and outside the hospital and will make adjustments to family presence as needed for the safety of patients, families and staff.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Belleville, transit workers reach new collective agreement' City of Belleville, transit workers reach new collective agreement
City of Belleville, transit workers reach new collective agreement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagKGH tagKingston General Hospital tagkingston health sciences centre taghotel dieu tagVisitor restrictions tagHotel-dieu Hospital tagKingston Hospital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers