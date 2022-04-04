Some visitor restrictions eased at Kingston Health Sciences Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Patients at hospitals within Kingston Health Sciences Centre now have the ability to invite more visitors into their rooms.

The hospital has revised its family presence policy for inpatients to be able to register two approved family visitors.

The visitors, however, must be fully vaccinated and masked at all times, including bedside.

“We remain very concerned about the rising prevalence of COVID-19 in the community,” says Dr. Renate Ilse, executive vice-president of corporate services and chief operating officer. “However, visitor restrictions cannot be continued indefinitely. This change reflects KHSC’s commitment to patient and family-centered care, which values and respects family as integral partners inpatient care.

“At the same time, we are continuously monitoring COVID-19 levels within and outside the hospital and will make adjustments to family presence as needed for the safety of patients, families and staff.”

