Man facing charges for driving close to three times the speed limit in Brantford

A Brantford man is facing charges after his car was clocked at almost three times the posted speed limit on two roadways north of the city Sunday night.
The 27-year-old is accused of stunt driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and speeding, after a radar gun recorded his sedan doing 201 km/h within the city limits on King George Road between Powerline and Governors Roads.
Police say the car was captured just after 9 p.m. doing over 200 on King George — 121 km/h over the posted 80 km/h speed limit — and may have also been going the same rate on Powerline Road.
The latter thoroughfare has a 50 km/h speed limit.
The vehicle has been seized for 14 days and the man was issued a 30-day licence suspension.
As of April 1, Ontario’s penalties for stunt driving now include a driver improvement course for anyone convicted of the offence, in addition to the prospect of having their licence cancelled.
The changes are automatic for anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h.
In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if travelling more than 50 km/h above the limit.
The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000.
Convicted drivers could also face up to six months in prison.
Comments