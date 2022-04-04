Man facing charges for driving close to three times the speed limit in Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

A Brantford man is facing charges after his car was clocked at almost three times the posted speed limit on two roadways north of the city Sunday night.

The 27-year-old is accused of stunt driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and speeding, after a radar gun recorded his sedan doing 201 km/h within the city limits on King George Road between Powerline and Governors Roads.

Police say the car was captured just after 9 p.m. doing over 200 on King George — 121 km/h over the posted 80 km/h speed limit — and may have also been going the same rate on Powerline Road.

The latter thoroughfare has a 50 km/h speed limit.

The vehicle has been seized for 14 days and the man was issued a 30-day licence suspension.

As of April 1, Ontario’s penalties for stunt driving now include a driver improvement course for anyone convicted of the offence, in addition to the prospect of having their licence cancelled.

The changes are automatic for anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h.

In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if travelling more than 50 km/h above the limit.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000.

Convicted drivers could also face up to six months in prison.

27-year-old man caught travelling 201 kms/hr on King George Road. Charged with Stunt Driving and Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle he is facing serious consequences:https://t.co/PBYP41ZuzS pic.twitter.com/9lqkNQkqs4 — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) April 4, 2022

