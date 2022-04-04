Menu

Traffic

Man facing charges for driving close to three times the speed limit in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 11:55 am
Brantford police say a man is facing multiple charges after his sedan was caught doing over 200 kilometres per hour on roadways north of the city on April 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Brantford police say a man is facing multiple charges after his sedan was caught doing over 200 kilometres per hour on roadways north of the city on April 3, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Brantford man is facing charges after his car was clocked at almost three times the posted speed limit on two roadways north of the city Sunday night.

The 27-year-old is accused of stunt driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and speeding, after a radar gun recorded his sedan doing 201 km/h within the city limits on King George Road between Powerline and Governors Roads.

Police say the car was captured just after 9 p.m. doing over 200 on King George — 121 km/h over the posted 80 km/h speed limit — and may have also been going the same rate on Powerline Road.

The latter thoroughfare has a 50 km/h speed limit.

The vehicle has been seized for 14 days and the man was issued a 30-day licence suspension.

As of April 1, Ontario’s penalties for stunt driving now include a driver improvement course for anyone convicted of the offence, in addition to the prospect of having their licence cancelled.

The changes are automatic for anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the speed limit is set at less than 80 km/h.

In areas where the speed limit is above 80 km/h, a motorist will face stunt driving charges if travelling more than 50 km/h above the limit.

The maximum fine for stunt driving in Ontario is $10,000.

Convicted drivers could also face up to six months in prison.

 

