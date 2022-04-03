Menu

Politics

Obama to make first public White House appearance since 2017 at health care event

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 3, 2022 8:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Biden to use Defense Production Act to ‘secure’ materials for electric vehicle batteries' Biden to use Defense Production Act to ‘secure’ materials for electric vehicle batteries
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he would use the Defense Production Act to secure the “critical materials”—such as lithium, graphite and nickel – that are used to make batteries for electric vehicles and the storage of renewable energy. He said this would end America’s “longtime reliance” on countries like China in this area.

Former President Barack Obama will be returning to the White House on Tuesday for his first public event there since he left office in 2017.

A White House official said Sunday that Obama will be joining President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans.”

Read more: Obama tells COP26 countries must ‘act now’ to help poor nations tackle climate change

The event is part of Biden’s effort to turn his focus to pocketbook issues that directly affect American households. While job growth has been steady since he took office, inflation is at its worst level in a generation.

The White House said Biden “will take additional action to further strengthen the ACA and save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care.”

Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and other members of Biden’s Cabinet will attend Tuesday’s event.

Obama’s visit to the White House was first reported by NBC News.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
