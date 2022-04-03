Menu

Canada

Central Okanagan regional district searching for new North Westside fire chief

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 7:11 pm
Fire chief Ron Ewert announced his resignation just weeks after being hired. Ewert was the North Westside’s third fire chief in two years. View image in full screen
Fire chief Ron Ewert announced his resignation just weeks after being hired. Ewert was the North Westside’s third fire chief in two years. Global News

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan says it’s quickly trying to find a new fire chief for the North Westside Fire Protection District.

Last week, fire chief Ron Ewert announced on March 29 that he was resigning — just weeks after the regional district announced his hiring on Feb. 2.

Employed as a firefighter with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service since 1994, Ewert’s first day as North Westside’s fire chief was Feb. 22.

Read more: North Westside fire department dismiss another chief

The RDCO said Ewert announced he was resigning at a regular training session.

“He hadn’t yet permanently moved to the community and due to a change in family situation will be leaving the North Westside,” said the RDCO.

Ewert’s hiring came two months after the RDCO announced in early December that Alex Van Bruksvoort was no longer the department’s fire chief.

In turn, Bruksvoort’s hiring came after former fire chief Jason Satterthwaite and lieutenant Robert Gajda were suspended indefinitely in May 2020.

Click to play video: 'Some 2021 Okanagan wildfire causes determined; other investigations ongoing' Some 2021 Okanagan wildfire causes determined; other investigations ongoing
Some 2021 Okanagan wildfire causes determined; other investigations ongoing

In the meantime, deputy chief Shawn Barnes will be leading the fire department. The regional district says Barnes will be supported by the RDCO’s fire services manager and, if required, mutual aid from the Wilson’s Landing fire dept.

“We want residents of the North Westside Fire Protection District to know that their safety and protection is and always has been the top priority of the RDCO and the North Westside fire department,” said the regional district.

Click to play video: 'North Westside residents move towards rebuilding after White Rock Lake wildfire' North Westside residents move towards rebuilding after White Rock Lake wildfire
North Westside residents move towards rebuilding after White Rock Lake wildfire – Feb 10, 2022
