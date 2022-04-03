Menu

World

Satellite images show 45-foot-long trench at grave site in Bucha after Russia’s attack

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 3, 2022 6:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Devastation left in Ukraine as Russia’s troops withdraw from Kyiv' Devastation left in Ukraine as Russia’s troops withdraw from Kyiv
WATCH: Devastation left in Ukraine as Russia’s troops withdraw from Kyiv

Satellite images of the Ukrainian town of Bucha show an approximately 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave has been identified, a private U.S. company said on Sunday.

Read more: Canada condemns Russia for ‘murder of civilians’ in Bucha, will hold regime accountable

The images, captured on March 31, followed previous imagery from March 10 that show signs of excavation on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, Maxar Technologies MAXR.N said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the images.

12
A mass grave has been identified in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, northwest of the capital of Kyiv. Recent Maxar satellite imagery reveals that the first signs of excavation were seen on March 10th on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints. More recent coverage on March 31st shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the church.
A mass grave has been identified in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, northwest of the capital of Kyiv. Recent Maxar satellite imagery reveals that the first signs of excavation were seen on March 10th on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints. More recent coverage on March 31st shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the church. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
22
Satellite images show 45-foot-long trench at grave site in Bucha after Russia's attack
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

© 2022 Reuters
