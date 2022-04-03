Province announces additional funding for hospital care in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced additional funding to expand health care in the City of Brampton at an event Sunday.

Ford, who was joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Brampton South MPP Prabmeet Sarkaria in the Ontario city, said the province would give $21 million to William Osler Health System to fund expansions.

“This funding will help transform Peel Memorial into a new inpatient hospital with 24/7 emergency department and expand cancer care at Brampton Civic Hospital,” a press release from the province said.

A total of $18 million will go to Peel Memorial to expand its urgent care centre to operate 24 hours a day and $3 million will be spent at Civic Hospital.

Last year, Ford visited the city to announce an expansion of the Peel Memorial Centre, which opened in 2017 as a facility for outpatient services, day surgeries and urgent care.

“The population is booming as thousands more people call Brampton home every year,” Ford said.

The move was announced as part of a $30-billion, 10-year expansion and renovation plan to Ontario’s hospitals.