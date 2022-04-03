Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Province announces additional funding for hospital care in Brampton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario pledges additional $21 million for William Osler Health System hospitals in Brampton: Ford' Ontario pledges additional $21 million for William Osler Health System hospitals in Brampton: Ford
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Sunday an additional $21 million in funding to expand capacity and improve services in Brampton's William Osler Health System facilities.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced additional funding to expand health care in the City of Brampton at an event Sunday.

Ford, who was joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Brampton South MPP Prabmeet Sarkaria in the Ontario city, said the province would give $21 million to William Osler Health System to fund expansions.

“This funding will help transform Peel Memorial into a new inpatient hospital with 24/7 emergency department and expand cancer care at Brampton Civic Hospital,” a press release from the province said.

Trending Stories

A total of $18 million will go to Peel Memorial to expand its urgent care centre to operate 24 hours a day and $3 million will be spent at Civic Hospital.

Read more: Questions linger after Brampton hospital capacity announcement in 2021 Ontario budget

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Ford visited the city to announce an expansion of the Peel Memorial Centre, which opened in 2017 as a facility for outpatient services, day surgeries and urgent care.

“The population is booming as thousands more people call Brampton home every year,” Ford said.

The move was announced as part of a $30-billion, 10-year expansion and renovation plan to Ontario’s hospitals.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Doug Ford tagBrampton tagHealthcare tagBrampton Civic tagPeel memorial tagNew hospital Brampton tagWilliam Osler tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers