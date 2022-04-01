City seeking public art for Saskatoon landfill expansion

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon has put out a call for artists to send their work to the landfill.

A notice on the city’s website seeks original, permanent artwork to be installed at the Recovery Park expansion to the existing landfill. An online notice indicates the city is willing to spend up to $275,000.

Read more: Construction of new waste diversion facility starts in Saskatoon

“The artistic concept is to incorporate the reuse and recycling of material — provided or from the site — to promote environmental sustainability,” the call for art states.

Installations could include sculptures and lighting, among other treatments. The artwork is meant to be visible from the public entrance roadway.

The art submission deadline is April 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Recovery Park is currently under construction, described by the city “as a one-stop waste drop-off location for residents.”

Upon its scheduled opening next year, Recovery Park will serve as part of Saskatoon’s ongoing waste diversion efforts.

Materials that may be accepted at the park include: mixed metals, appliances, construction and demolition waste, rigid plastics, household hazardous waste, bicycles, used oil and antifreeze, along with elm wood, according to the city.