Kingston pair charged with drug trafficking

Kingston police have arrested two Kingston residents in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say the man who was the focus of the investigation was located in his vehicle on Bath Road on March 24.

A female passenger was present and arrested as well.

Police say the Kingston police drug enforcement unit found fentanyl and cocaine inside the vehicle.

Police also searched the man’s home, where crystal meth and drug trafficking-related items were found.

Dale Serson, 64, faces three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Carly Michie, 34, faces a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

