Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph Food Bank sets 90,000-pound goal for spring food drive

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Nearly 600,000 individuals access food banks in Ontario' Nearly 600,000 individuals access food banks in Ontario
Feed Ontario is the largest collective of food banks in the province serving more than 1,200 organizations in over 130 locations. In the last year, their network served 592,000 people who made 3.6 million visits, 1 in 3 visitors is a child. Susan Hay has the story.

The Guelph Food Bank says a goal of 90,000 pounds has been set for its annual spring food drive, which is underway until April 24.

In a news release, the organization said the drive comes at a critical time because the coming months could see an increased need for support.

Read more: Nearly 600,000 people accessed Ontario food banks in a year, report shows

“With the cost of living continuously rising in Guelph, the number of individuals seeking emergency food support also grows,” the food bank said.

Its Community Food Hub pilot project is also underway, delivering food to various partners located in the community free of charge, instead of having people come to one location.

But that means the amount of food being distributed is increasing.

Story continues below advertisement
“This makes the current food drive that much more important to ensuring [our] ability to continue guaranteeing the same level of support to partners across the board and in turn those they service,” the food bank said.
Click to play video: 'Food insecurity on the rise' Food insecurity on the rise
Food insecurity on the rise – Jan 25, 2022

Anyone who is interested in hosting their own food drive or fundraisers should reach out to the Guelph Food Bank for more information.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Without them here, people would go hungry’ — Toronto food charity threatened by eviction

Many grocery stores in Guelph will also have collection bins at the exit, which the food going directly to the food bank.

“We wouldn’t be able to do half of what we do without the genuine care and support of people helping people in this city,” said food bank administrator Pauline Cripps.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagFood Bank tagFood Insecurity tagFood Banks tagFood Drive tagGuelph Food Bank tagGuelph food drive tagfood bank near me tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers