Guelph Food Bank sets 90,000-pound goal for spring food drive

The Guelph Food Bank says a goal of 90,000 pounds has been set for its annual spring food drive, which is underway until April 24.

In a news release, the organization said the drive comes at a critical time because the coming months could see an increased need for support.

“With the cost of living continuously rising in Guelph, the number of individuals seeking emergency food support also grows,” the food bank said.

Its Community Food Hub pilot project is also underway, delivering food to various partners located in the community free of charge, instead of having people come to one location.

But that means the amount of food being distributed is increasing.

“This makes the current food drive that much more important to ensuring [our] ability to continue guaranteeing the same level of support to partners across the board and in turn those they service,” the food bank said.

Anyone who is interested in hosting their own food drive or fundraisers should reach out to the Guelph Food Bank for more information.

Many grocery stores in Guelph will also have collection bins at the exit, which the food going directly to the food bank.

“We wouldn’t be able to do half of what we do without the genuine care and support of people helping people in this city,” said food bank administrator Pauline Cripps.

