Finnegan’s Market, a popular family-run business in Hudson, Que., shuts down

A beloved family-run flea market in Hudson, Que. has closed down after operating for decades in the small community.

Finnegan’s Market, which operates on Main Street, has been a mainstay in the municipality since 1972. It was able to accommodate up to 2,000 visitors — and it was popular. It attracted customers from as far as Vermont, New Hampshire and Ontario.

The owners wrote on their Facebook page that is with “heavy hearts” that they chose to not reopen the seasonal business, which showcased a range of products from antiques to homemade meals.

“We did not take this family decision lightly and hope it will be received with understanding,” the post reads.

They did not provide a reason for the closure. Global News has reached out to the family for comment.

The COVID-19 pandemic made for a string of new challenges, though. The health crisis forced Finnegan’s Market to close for the season in 2020.

It also appeared to be shuttered for most of 2021, with the business citing capacity and health restrictions.

The family did, however, have a message of gratitude for anyone who has visited the iconic market over the decades.

“We thank our loyal vendors, customers, employees, friends and neighbours for their steadfast support for almost 50 years,” the owners wrote.

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant

