Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Finnegan’s Market, a popular family-run business in Hudson, Que., shuts down

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 12:24 pm
Finnegan's Market in Hudson, QC View image in full screen
Finnegan's Market in Hudson, Que. has been open since 1972. Tim Sargeant/Global News

A beloved family-run flea market in Hudson, Que. has closed down after operating for decades in the small community.

Finnegan’s Market, which operates on Main Street, has been a mainstay in the municipality since 1972. It was able to accommodate up to 2,000 visitors — and it was popular. It attracted customers from as far as Vermont, New Hampshire and Ontario.

The owners wrote on their Facebook page that is with “heavy hearts” that they chose to not reopen the seasonal business, which showcased a range of products from antiques to homemade meals.

“We did not take this family decision lightly and hope it will be received with understanding,” the post reads.

READ MORE: Finnegan’s Market in Hudson, Que., still hoping to open this season

They did not provide a reason for the closure. Global News has reached out to the family for comment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic made for a string of new challenges, though. The health crisis forced Finnegan’s Market to close for the season in 2020.

It also appeared to be shuttered for most of 2021, with the business citing capacity and health restrictions.

The family did, however, have a message of gratitude for anyone who has visited the iconic market over the decades.

“We thank our loyal vendors, customers, employees, friends and neighbours for their steadfast support for almost 50 years,” the owners wrote.

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Finnegan’s Market in Hudson, Que., still hoping to open this season' COVID-19: Finnegan’s Market in Hudson, Que., still hoping to open this season
COVID-19: Finnegan’s Market in Hudson, Que., still hoping to open this season – May 16, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagQuebec COVID-19 tagHudson tagFlea Market tagFinnegan's Market tagFinnegan's Market closed tagFlea markets in Quebec tagHudson family business tagHudson local market tagHudson market tagMarche Finnegan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers