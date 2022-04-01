Menu

Canada

Canadian helping displaced Ukrainians escapes from Chernihiv on foot amid shelling

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s Kyiv sees relief as Russian attacks intensifies in the East' Ukraine’s Kyiv sees relief as Russian attacks intensifies in the East
While Russian attacks intensify in parts of Ukraine, particularly in the East, the situation in Kyiv is much calmer. As Jeff Semple reports, the capital is now springing back to life.

A Canadian who was trapped in northern Ukraine while attempting to assist displaced citizens has managed to escape the area on foot as bombs rained down.

Lex Brukovskiy told The Canadian Press today he was stuck in the city of Chernihiv for five days before walking out on Tuesday, leaving his van behind as Russian shelling of roads and bridges continued.

He says that once outside the city, he continued to walk, hitched a ride and then eventually rejoined his original convoy of relief vehicles and reached the western city of Lviv on Thursday.

Read more: N.S. premier hopes ‘thousands’ of Ukrainian refugees come to province

Brukovskiy, a fisherman from Meteghan, N.S., who grew up in Ukraine, says the convoy managed to rescue six displaced people, but he says he’s saddened that some others were left behind as the terrifying explosions continued.

He says some of the displaced citizens are still calling him and asking when he will return.

Brukovskiy says he has departed Lviv in a new van and is attempting to transport more displaced citizens, but for security reasons, he says he can’t disclose details of his current journey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s UNESCO buildings could face threat as the Russian invasion continues' Ukraine’s UNESCO buildings could face threat as the Russian invasion continues
