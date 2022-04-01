Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bayern Munich says Edmonton soccer star Alphonso Davies should be back for April 12 Champions League quarterfinal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 10:01 am

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian star Alphonso Davies should be back within two weeks.

“Phonzie should be available around the second leg against Villarreal,” Nagelsmann said through an interpreter, referencing the April 12 return leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Nagelsmann was speaking ahead of Bayern’s match Saturday at SC Freiburg.

Read more: Canadian men’s soccer team qualifies for World Cup with 4-0 win over Jamaica

Davies recently returned to training after being sidelined since early January due to symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID.

The illness has meant that the 21-year-old from Edmonton has not played for Canada’s national soccer team since a pair of World Cup qualifying wins in November in Edmonton. The Canadian men have since qualified for Qatar 2022.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years' Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years
Canada qualifies for its 1st men’s World Cup in 36 years

Bayern said Jan. 5 that Davies had joined a lengthy list of players who had tested positive for COVID, adding the speedy fullback was well and self-isolating at home.

Davies was back training a week later, but his return was put on hold with Bayern reporting Jan. 14 that tests showed the Canadian was suffering from signs of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. It is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.

Read more: Alphonso Davies undergoes medical exam but still a ways from returning to soccer action

Davies’ myocarditis was detected in the followup examination that all players who have had COVID undergo.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagEdmonton sports tagSoccer tagAlphonso Davies tagBayern Munich tagmyocarditis tagQatar 2022 tagAlphonso Davies myocarditis tagEdmonton soccer star tagAlphonso Davies COVID tagCanadian soccer star tagEdmonton soccer star Alphonso Davies tagChampions League quarterfinal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers