More Toronto residents now eligible for transit discount program

The City of Toronto says they are moving ahead with the Fair Pass Transit Discount Program, expanding phase two – an initiative aiming to make transit more affordable for low-income residents.

Residents receiving support from the Rent-Geared-to-Income (RGI) subsidy are now eligible to apply for the program.

“A fare subsidy that is part of a larger strategy that aims to improve the lives of people who need it, is fair because it alleviates the worry people can have about getting to jobs, travelling to education and getting to City services that provide critical supports,” Mayor John Tory said in the statement.

“With the further expansion of phase two of the Fair Pass Transit Discount Plan, we have made access to more affordable transit available to even more low-income residents.”

According to a statement issued by the city, about 77,000 people will now become eligible for the transit discount program as a result of the expansion to include RGI subsidy recipients.

The Fair Pass Transit Discount Program was already serving those receiving support from Ontario Works, the Ontario Disability Support Program or receiving a child care fee subsidy.

“One of the best ways we can increase ridership is to make the service more affordable and accessible to all Torontonians which is exactly what the Fair Pass program does,” TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said.

The program provides a 33 per cent discount on TTC adult single fare rides and a 21 per cent discount on TTC adult monthly passes, the statement read.

According to the statement, this initiative is part of the Toronto Poverty Reduction strategy to make transit more affordable.

“There are many Toronto residents who need access to transit to get to work, school, pick up groceries or drop their kids off at daycare. This latest expansion makes transit more affordable to more residents who need it most,” said Councillor and City Council Povery Reduction Advocate Anthony Perruzza.