Health

New Brunswick judge denies motion to lift ban on sale of flavoured e cigarettes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2022 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'New study finds a third of New Brunswick youth have tried vaping' New study finds a third of New Brunswick youth have tried vaping
New findings released by the New Brunswick Health Council show that almost a third of New Brunswick youth have tried vaping. As Callum Smith reports, the New Brunswick Lung Association says governments can’t afford to lose sight of what its calling a crisis. – Oct 30, 2019

A New Brunswick judge has denied a motion to suspend the province’s ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.

Judge Terrance Morrison of the Court of Queen’s Bench ruled today that the plaintiffs — who included a vape store and five individuals — failed to prove irreparable harm.

Read more: Court to rule on motion to allow sale of flavoured e cigarettes in New Brunswick

The province has banned e-cigarette flavours, except for tobacco flavour, since last September, but the plaintiffs wanted sales to resume pending a full court challenge of the legislation.

They argued that the legislation hurt them financially and that without flavoured e-cigarette options, people trying to quit smoking would go back to smoking tobacco, which poses a greater health risk.

Read more: N.B. health minister says legislation pending, as opposition calls for clamp down on youth vaping

Judge Morrison said that when the economic interest of the plaintiffs is weighed against the public interest, the scale tips dramatically in favour of the public interest.

He denied the motion and ordered the plaintiffs to pay the province $2,500 in court costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
