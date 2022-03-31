Menu

Canada

Seeley’s Bay residents win $700,000 OLG prize

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 1:47 pm
A pair of Seeley's Bay residents won a $700,000 OLG prize. View image in full screen
A pair of Seeley's Bay residents won a $700,000 OLG prize. OLG

Two Seeley’s Bay residents have found themselves the owners of a small fortune.

Tamera Webb and Melissa Berry bought an Instant Supreme 7 ticket worth $700,000.

“We’re long-time players and first-time winners!” Webb shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

“We were in complete disbelief after scanning the ticket on the OLG App,” Berry added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Barriefield Convenience on Highway 15 in Kingston.

