Seeley’s Bay residents win $700,000 OLG prize

Two Seeley’s Bay residents have found themselves the owners of a small fortune.

Tamera Webb and Melissa Berry bought an Instant Supreme 7 ticket worth $700,000.

“We’re long-time players and first-time winners!” Webb shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

“We were in complete disbelief after scanning the ticket on the OLG App,” Berry added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Barriefield Convenience on Highway 15 in Kingston.