Afghan interpreters ask feds to deliver on promise to help endangered family members

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Afghan interpreters that worked with Canada’s military initiated a hunger strike on Parliament Hill Thursday to demand that the federal government do more to help their endangered families left behind in Afghanistan.

“We’re asking the government to find safe pathways for our families to emigrate from Afghanistan,” Ahmad Sayed, a former Afghan interpreter and organizer of the demonstration in Ottawa, told Global News.

“The process is very slow. The government promised they would bring our families in the first two or three months of 2022 but we don’t see any improvement. We don’t see our families,” Sayed said, noting interpreters have a permit to be on the Hill for three days.

Following pressure from interpreters, refugee advocates and veterans, the government introduced a special immigration stream in December to bring the families of Afghan interpreters to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

But while hundreds of family members have applied to the program, the interpreters say none have actually made it to Canada.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the government is facing unprecedented logistical challenges getting people out of Afghanistan. But he has maintained that Canada has a moral obligation to make good on the commitment to help the families of Afghan interpreters.

Over the last several months, there have been 27 meetings with officials from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada to help fast-track the process, according to the group of interpreters.

However, nearly 300 families are still waiting to flee.

View image in full screen Former Afghanistan interpreters begin a hunger strike on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The group who helped the Canadian military say the federal government has lied to them about bringing family members to Canada, and that people have died while waiting for paperwork to be processed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sayed was an interpreter from 2004 to 2008 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

“We worked with the Canadian soldier’s side-by-side. We have been along on missions,” Sayed said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We faced a lot of challenges. That was a military life that was really tough.”

It’s been nine years since Sayed moved to Canada and now he’s trying to get his parents and siblings safely to the country with him.

“They are not safe,” he said. “The Taliban could take revenge on our extended families back in Afghanistan because of the work we did with the Canadian forces.”

2:02 333 Afghan refugees arrive in Calgary, 1,800 more expected by June 333 Afghan refugees arrive in Calgary, 1,800 more expected by June – Feb 24, 2022

— with files from The Canadian Press