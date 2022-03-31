SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Afghan interpreters ask feds to deliver on promise to help endangered family members

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 7:17 pm
Click to play video: '‘I feel empty inside’: Afghan family still waits for Canada’s help after being split fleeing Kabul' ‘I feel empty inside’: Afghan family still waits for Canada’s help after being split fleeing Kabul
Despite Canada's pledge to rescue and resettle families fleeing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, many remain separated after the chaotic evacuation from Kabul. Jeff Semple spoke with an Afghan mother in Canada about how she was forced to leave behind her husband, who worked as a Canadian Armed Forces interpreter, and their daughter, as they wait anxiously for Ottawa to take action. – Nov 23, 2021

Dozens of Afghan interpreters that worked with Canada’s military initiated a hunger strike on Parliament Hill Thursday to demand that the federal government do more to help their endangered families left behind in Afghanistan.

“We’re asking the government to find safe pathways for our families to emigrate from Afghanistan,” Ahmad Sayed, a former Afghan interpreter and organizer of the demonstration in Ottawa, told Global News.

“The process is very slow. The government promised they would bring our families in the first two or three months of 2022 but we don’t see any improvement. We don’t see our families,” Sayed said, noting interpreters have a permit to be on the Hill for three days.

Read more: As the West opens its doors to Ukraine, millions more refugees suffer around the world

Following pressure from interpreters, refugee advocates and veterans, the government introduced a special immigration stream in December to bring the families of Afghan interpreters to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

But while hundreds of family members have applied to the program, the interpreters say none have actually made it to Canada.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the government is facing unprecedented logistical challenges getting people out of Afghanistan. But he has maintained that Canada has a moral obligation to make good on the commitment to help the families of Afghan interpreters.

Over the last several months, there have been 27 meetings with officials from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada to help fast-track the process, according to the group of interpreters.

Trending Stories

However, nearly 300 families are still waiting to flee.

afghan interpreters hunger strike View image in full screen
Former Afghanistan interpreters begin a hunger strike on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The group who helped the Canadian military say the federal government has lied to them about bringing family members to Canada, and that people have died while waiting for paperwork to be processed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sayed was an interpreter from 2004 to 2008 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province.

“We worked with the Canadian soldier’s side-by-side. We have been along on missions,” Sayed said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We faced a lot of challenges. That was a military life that was really tough.”

Read more: Canada will allow Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war to stay for 3 years

It’s been nine years since Sayed moved to Canada and now he’s trying to get his parents and siblings safely to the country with him.

“They are not safe,” he said. “The Taliban could take revenge on our extended families back in Afghanistan because of the work we did with the Canadian forces.”

Click to play video: '333 Afghan refugees arrive in Calgary, 1,800 more expected by June' 333 Afghan refugees arrive in Calgary, 1,800 more expected by June
333 Afghan refugees arrive in Calgary, 1,800 more expected by June – Feb 24, 2022

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Afghanistan tagParliament Hill tagKabul tagAfghan refugees tagAfghan tagAfghan interpreters Canada tagafghan interpreters hunger strike tagafghan interpreters ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers