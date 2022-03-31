Toronto to open 5 city-owned golf courses for 2022 season on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has announced it will open all five of its golf courses for the 2022 season on Friday.

In a press release issued Thursday, the city said its courses at Dentonia Park, Don Valley, Humber Valley, Scarlett Woods and Tam O’Shanter will open Friday morning and “continue to operate daily into the fall season.”

“Toronto’s golf courses are all affordable, high quality and TTC-accessible,” the release said. “Each course has unique characteristics and offers something for all skill levels.”

The city said a family discount is also available, which allows junior players to golf for free when accompanied by a paying adult during weekend afternoon nine-hole times.

The city said tee times will begin at 7 a.m. and end at dusk. They will be staggered 10 minutes apart throughout the day.

“As daylight hours extend, tee times will also be adjusted to allow for dawn to dusk play,” the release said. “Golfers are encouraged to book in advance through the City’s website or by calling the golf course directly.”

The city said tee times sell out quickly, and encouraged golfers to book in advance.

According to the city, FlingGolf will also be available at each location except at Don Valley golf course, and the self-led fitness circuit Bench Fit will be held at each course. More information can be found on the city’s website.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city saw a “surge in demand for golf on our City of Toronto golf courses.”

“And we are delighted to be able to offer this activity daily to all, starting tomorrow and into the fall,” he said in a statement. “There are golf courses situated throughout the city that are affordable and accessible by public transit.”