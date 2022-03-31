Menu

Comments

Crime

Peterborough police make arrest in human trafficking investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 11:49 am
Peterborough police arrested a man following a human trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following a human trafficking investigation. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Peterborough man is facing a number of charges after a human trafficking investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of their investigation, officers on Wednesday, March 30, executed a search warrant at a residence in the are of Charlotte and Stewart streets. One man was arrested during the search of the residence.

Read more: Journey to Justice — Empowering sex trafficking survivors in determining their own path forward

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with intimidation or attempting to intimidate, procuring, assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, and using a weapon while committing an offence.

Police say investigators also received information about a domestic assault involving the man. He was additionally charged with assault (spousal).

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

