Highway 1 drivers rack up tickets in minor crashes in Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

Trees and light standards took a beating on a portion of the Trans Canada Highway after two crashes in the Salmon Arm area Wednesday, RCMP say.

The first crash was at 5 a.m., when a driver was seen crashing into a light standard on Highway 1 between Shuswap and 3rd Street SW.

“The driver, a female from the Salmon Arm area, suffered minor injuries,” the RCMP said in a press release. “The vehicle was towed from the scene after suffering major structural damage.”

2:19 Community rallies to support Shuswap woman displaced by fire Community rallies to support Shuswap woman displaced by fire – Jan 21, 2022

RCMP said the driver was ticketed at the scene for violations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Story continues below advertisement

A few hours later, there was another collision on the Trans Canada.

RCMP said a semi-truck registered in Manitoba was travelling westbound on the Trans Canada at 4th St NE at around 11 a.m. when the driver realized he would be unable to stop safely behind the cars at a traffic light and swerved onto a sidewalk to avoid a collision.

1:48 Appeal for information after Shuswap horse shot dead Appeal for information after Shuswap horse shot dead – Oct 22, 2021

“The truck then struck trees with its mirror and came to a stop,” according to RCMP.

“RCMP members at the scene called the Commercial Vehicle inspectors who attended and inspected the truck and trailer. As a result of their investigation (and) inspection, the vehicle was removed from the road due to mechanical deficiencies and the driver was served appropriate provincial tickets.”

Luckily, no one was reported to have been injured in this incident.

Advertisement