Sports

Winnipeg Jets place Kyle Connor, Nate Schmidt in COVID-19 protocol

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 5:24 pm
Will splitting up Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler pay off? What does Ville Heinola need to do to stay in the lineup? What record do the Jets need in their final 15 games to make the playoffs? 680 CJOB hockey analyst John Shannon gives us his takes as the playoff push continues.

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and defenceman Nate Schmidt have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The move was made just hours ahead of tonight’s road game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Read more: Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in 2-1 win over Arizona

Connor and Schmidt will miss at least three games — tonight in Buffalo, Thursday in Toronto and Saturday at home against Los Angeles — due to a mandatory five-day quarantine.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor & Ehlers Interview – March 24' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor & Ehlers Interview – March 24
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor & Ehlers Interview – March 24

Health permitting, they can return to action on April 6 when the Jets host the Detroit Red Wings.

Connor is the Jets’ leading scorer with 41 goals and 41 assists in 67 games, while Schmidt has tallied four goals and 27 assists in 66 games.

Read more: Jets spoil Laine’s return, pick up 4-3 OT win over Blue Jackets

Heading into Wednesday’s games, Winnipeg trailed the Dallas Stars by three points for the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Click to play video: 'Young Jets fans show off talent at Next Gen Game' Young Jets fans show off talent at Next Gen Game
Young Jets fans show off talent at Next Gen Game
© 2022 The Canadian Press
