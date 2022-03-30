Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning, wind advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 5:01 pm
Environment Canada has issued wind and freezing rain advisories for Guelph and Waterloo Region. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued wind and freezing rain advisories for Guelph and Waterloo Region. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning and a wind advisory for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County.

The freezing rain warning is in effect for the whole region with things looking more troubling in the northern portion of Wellington County.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast — Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

Environment Canada says Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County will see freezing rain late Wednesday afternoon into an early portion of the evening as things warm up.

The agency says the area could be covered by 1 to 2 mm of ice, especially in the northern portions of the region.

In northern Wellington County, those numbers are doubled with the freezing rain expected to last later into the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says to exercise caution when travelling on roads, sidewalks and in parking lots as the ice could make things slippery.

The special weather statement warns of high winds on Thursday morning with gusts capable of up to 50 km/h.

In the afternoon, the area will then see wind gusts of between 80 and 90 km/h at times.

Click to play video: 'Ontario chief coroner looking into cold-related deaths among Toronto’s homeless' Ontario chief coroner looking into cold-related deaths among Toronto’s homeless
Ontario chief coroner looking into cold-related deaths among Toronto’s homeless – Mar 11, 2022
