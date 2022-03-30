Menu

Canada

Vernon neighbourhood to undergo one-day water outage next week

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 4:27 pm
A map showing the one-day water outage for Vernon’s Okanagan Landing area on April 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A map showing the one-day water outage for Vernon’s Okanagan Landing area on April 5, 2022. City of Vernon

The City of Vernon says one of its neighbourhoods will undergo a temporary water outage next week.

The one-day water interruption, slated for April 5, will affect residents in the Okanagan Landing area.

According to the city, work crews made an emergency repair last year on a mainline valve, which is now scheduled to be replaced.

Work will begin next Tuesday, at 8 a.m., and the following areas will be affected:

  • 5888 to 7090 Okanagan Landing Rd.
  • Tronson Road (from Okanagan Landing Rd. to the east end of Scott Rd.)
  • Lakeshore Road (from Okanagan Landing Rd. to 2691 Lakeshore Rd.)
  • Marshall Fields
  • Cummins Road
  • Dallas Road
  • Captain Bailey Road and Captain Bailey Way
  • Willow Park Road
  • Longacre Drive to Apollo Road and Upper Apollo Road

Additionally, city properties in the following areas are being asked to reduce water usage.

  • Properties west of the 6200 block of Okanagan Landing Road to the border of the Outback
  • Sunset Properties
  • Whitepoint Road
  • Predator Ridge
“The service interruption is expected to last approximately eight hours,” said the city, “and the service interruption area could expand without notice.”

Further, the city says residents in the affected areas are asked to make necessary arrangements to have a short-term water supply available, such as filling bathtubs, pots and containers.

The city is also asking those in the reduced service areas to conserve water use as much as possible during the repair.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
