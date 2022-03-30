COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Kawartha Lakes, outbreak at Cornerstone in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death, a new outbreak and 60 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours as active cases continue to climb, according to an update released early Wednesday afternoon.

No case update was issued on Tuesday. As of 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following:

Deaths: 105 since the pandemic was declared — a death was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the first death reported since March 11. So far in 2022, the health unit has reported 29 deaths. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 75 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes (18 in 2022), 29 in Northumberland County (11 in 2022) and one in Haliburton County (none in 2022). On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

New lab-confirmed cases: 60 since the Monday, March 28 update — 27 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 29 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 111 — up from 94 reported on Monday and 85 reported last Wednesday. Among the 111 active cases are 43 in the Kawarthas, 60 in Northumberland County (led by 15 in Cobourg) and eight in Haliburton County (led by four in Minden Hills). The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: There have been 88 hospitalized cases in 2022 — two new cases in Northumberland County since Monday’s update — with 41 in Kawartha Lakes, 42 in Northumberland County (led by nine in Brighton) and five in Haliburton County (led by four in Dysart et al). Since the pandemic was declared there have been 197 cumulative hospitalized cases, including 100 in the Kawarthas, 86 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four patients as of noon Wednesday with three identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission — both unchanged. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative cases: 7,633, which includes 3,858 in 2022. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 1,943 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 394 cases, just ahead of Trent Hills with 391.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday. Details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

UPDATE: Today's stop at Ridgewood Public School has been cancelled due to inclement weather. @VaxHuntersCan https://t.co/HIvUYDTirA — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) March 30, 2022

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” A new outbreak was declared Tuesday, March 29 at the Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre in Cobourg. Case details were not immediately available.

Story continues below advertisement

Other active outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Christian Horizons, Group Home (Unit 501 only) in Cobourg: Declared March 23 and first reported on March 28.

(Unit 501 only) in Cobourg: Declared March 23 and first reported on March 28. Case Manor Care Community in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes: Declared March 12. On Tuesday, March 29 Sierra Living reported eight active cases — seven residents and one team member on the home’s third floor. There have been four resolved cases — three residents and one staff.

After 70 days, the “multiple” outbreaks at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay have been declared over. Initially declared on Jan. 17, the outbreaks at their peak had 269 active cases among inmates reported on Jan. 31.

Advertisement