London man arrested in relation to stabbing

London police have charged a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city’s south end.
Police say two men were inside an apartment building on Baseline Road West around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.
Emergency services were contacted and a 50-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the two men knew each other.
A 61-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon.
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 30.
Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
