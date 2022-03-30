Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London man arrested in relation to stabbing

By Kate Otterbein 980 CFPL
Posted March 30, 2022 1:03 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police have charged a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city’s south end.

Police say two men were inside an apartment building on Baseline Road West around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Read more: London police issue public warning following release of ‘high-risk offender’

Emergency services were contacted and a 50-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Police say the two men knew each other.

A 61-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London, Ont. police release photos of car, suspects in 2021 Lynda Marques killing

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagCourt tagLondon Police tagassault with a weapon tagLondon crime tagLondon Stabbing tagBaseline Road West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers