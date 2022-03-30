London man arrested in relation to stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

London police have charged a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city’s south end.

Police say two men were inside an apartment building on Baseline Road West around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Emergency services were contacted and a 50-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two men knew each other.

A 61-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 30.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).