Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 11:59 am
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King fields a question at a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Halifax on Monday, March 21, 2022. King has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King fields a question at a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Halifax on Monday, March 21, 2022. King has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King has tested positive for COVID-19.

King posted on social media today that he developed mild symptoms on Monday and stayed home from the office and the legislature the following day.

Read more: Canada headed towards 6th COVID-19 wave this spring, experts warn

He says that after initially testing negative, his symptoms worsened and he tested positive today.

King says he plans to isolate at home for the rest of the week.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, the province reported two more COVID-19-related deaths.

Officials said there were 19 people in hospital with the disease and 3,487 active infections on the Island.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Experts warn ‘stealth’ Omicron fuelling start of Canada’s 6th COVID-19 wave' Experts warn ‘stealth’ Omicron fuelling start of Canada’s 6th COVID-19 wave
Experts warn ‘stealth’ Omicron fuelling start of Canada’s 6th COVID-19 wave

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagPEI COVID-19 tagPrince Edward Island COVID-19 tagPEI coronavirus tagPremier Dennis King tagPrince Edward Island Premier Dennis King tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers