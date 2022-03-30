Menu

Health

Manitoba announces plan for more orthopedic surgeries to clear backlog

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 11:40 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa promises $2 billion to tackle pandemic surgery delays' Ottawa promises $2 billion to tackle pandemic surgery delays
The federal government is promising $2 billion in top-up payments to provinces and territories, to help relieve pandemic-driven surgery backlogs. But Abigail Bimman explains why experts believe money isn't the answer.

The Manitoba government has released its latest plan to address a growing surgery backlog due to demands on the health-care system from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group assigned to tackle the backlog says the government will support an expansion of the orthopedic surgery program at Concordia Hospital, including the addition of another operating room and orthopedic surgeon.

Read more: COVID-19 — Manitoba doctors urge caution as province eases restrictions

Health Minister Audrey Gordon says she expects the new additions will be in place by the end of the year and will allow up to 1,000 more surgeries per year.

Click to play video: 'Surgery and diagnostic test backlog continues to grow' Surgery and diagnostic test backlog continues to grow
Surgery and diagnostic test backlog continues to grow – Feb 17, 2022

The province is also providing $400,000 to the Spine Assessment Clinic so more Manitobans can seek treatment for back pain.

Read more: Surgical, diagnostic backlog continues to grow, Doctors Manitoba says

A previously announced pilot project to send patients to Sanford Health in North Dakota is now underway, with nine Manitobans receiving spinal surgery there.

The advocacy organization Doctors Manitoba estimated last week that the diagnostic and surgical backlog had reached nearly 168,000 cases, up by 6,300 cases from the previous month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
