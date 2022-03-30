SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine amid Russian invasion, says UN

By Jamey Keaten The Associated Press
Posted March 30, 2022 6:48 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees' B.C. preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees
WATCH: B.C. preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees

The U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.

Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.

More than 608,000 have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary since the war began on Feb. 24, based on counts provided by governments.

Read more: As the West opens its doors to Ukraine, millions more refugees suffer around the world

Story continues below advertisement

From the onset of the war, UNHCR had projected that about 4 million people might flee Ukraine —though it has repeatedly said that it has been reassessing its forecasts.

Trending Stories

“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian refugees navigating VISA issues in Canada' Ukrainian refugees navigating VISA issues in Canada
Ukrainian refugees navigating VISA issues in Canada

Grandi said he would be in the western city of Lviv and discuss ways to increase its support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.”

UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for those who have fled.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine news tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagUkraine Russia war tagUkraine Refugees tagUkrainian refugees tagUkrainian tagrussia invasion ukraine tagUkraine Russia invasion tagukranian resettlement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers