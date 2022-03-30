Police looking for 3 suspects in a carjacking in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Halton Regional Police are investigating an alleged car jacking in Oakville early this morning.

Police say three suspects dressed in dark clothing, one armed with a handgun, stole a blue Audi RS7 around 12:30 a.m. in the Bridge Road and Lees Lane area.

Authorities say the suspects split up and took off in the stolen vehicle and a dark coloured Porsche SUV.

They were last seen travelling northbound on Lees Lane from Bridge Road.

Officers are continuing to search for all three suspects, and residents can expect a continued police presence in the area throughout the morning.

Police are asking the public for any CCTV or dash cam footage from the area of Bridge Rd and Lees Lane between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.