Crime

Police looking for 3 suspects in a carjacking in Oakville

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 6:04 am
File photo. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS). View image in full screen
File photo. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS). Don Mitchell / Global News

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Halton Regional Police are investigating an alleged car jacking in Oakville early this morning.

Police say three suspects dressed in dark clothing, one armed with a handgun, stole a blue Audi RS7 around 12:30 a.m. in the Bridge Road and Lees Lane area.

Authorities say the suspects split up and took off in the stolen vehicle and a dark coloured Porsche SUV.

They were last seen travelling northbound on Lees Lane from Bridge Road.

Read more: Halton police make arrest tied to December shooting at Oakville residence

Officers are continuing to search for all three suspects, and residents can expect a continued police presence in the area throughout the morning.

Police are asking the public for any CCTV or dash cam footage from the area of Bridge Rd and Lees Lane between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

