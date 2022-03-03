Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halton police make arrest tied to December shooting at Oakville residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 5:32 pm
Police in Oakville have made an arrest connected to a December 2021 shooting at residence on Ernest Appelbe Boulevard. View image in full screen
Police in Oakville have made an arrest connected to a December 2021 shooting at residence on Ernest Appelbe Boulevard. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

An Oshawa man is facing a dozen charges in connection with a shooting incident in Oakville last December.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the arrest is tied to a “targeted” shooting at a residence in the area of Ernest Appelbe Boulevard and Dundas Street East just before midnight on Dec. 20.

A male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Read more: Halton police investigate Oakville shooting

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested at a Durham address on Wednesday and faces 12 charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a number of firearm offences.

Trending Stories

“The lengthy investigation resulted in a total of 27 warrants being authorized, and required the services of numerous HRPS resources,” police said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario announces PTSI treatment centre for first responders' Ontario announces PTSI treatment centre for first responders
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oshawa tagHalton Regional Police tagOakville tagHalton taghalton police tagOakville Crime tagDundas Street East tagOakville Shooting tagHalton shooting tagernst appelbe boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers