Halton police make arrest tied to December shooting at Oakville residence

An Oshawa man is facing a dozen charges in connection with a shooting incident in Oakville last December.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the arrest is tied to a “targeted” shooting at a residence in the area of Ernest Appelbe Boulevard and Dundas Street East just before midnight on Dec. 20.

A male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested at a Durham address on Wednesday and faces 12 charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a number of firearm offences.

“The lengthy investigation resulted in a total of 27 warrants being authorized, and required the services of numerous HRPS resources,” police said in a release.

