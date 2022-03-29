Menu

Traffic

Close call: Dashcam captures car travelling in wrong direction on Highway 97

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 9:14 pm
Dashcam video on Tuesday afternoon captured a car travelling down the wrong lanes of Highway 97 near Penticton. View image in full screen
Dashcam video on Tuesday afternoon captured a car travelling down the wrong lanes of Highway 97 near Penticton. Renee Hughes

An Okanagan resident captured a white-knuckle moment while driving along Highway 97 on Tuesday afternoon.

Heading south to Penticton, B.C., Renee Hughes was shocked to see a northbound car in the southbound lanes near Sage Mesa Road.

For that section, concrete dividers separate north- and southbound traffic, but Hughes says the oncoming driver must have travelled at least three kilometres in the wrong direction.

Read more: OPP say wrong-way driver involved in collision on Garden City Skyway

“I only had a second,” Hughes told Global News on realizing what was happening. “And I realized I was safe; it was really quick.”

Hughes said she was “totally surprised” to see the white, four-door sedan.

“I think I looked for an out, and I realized I had room on the side of the road if I needed to take it. And then the guy just sailed on past me.”

At the start of the dashcam video, two southbound vehicles, one in each lane, can be seen in the distance. The one vehicle in the passing lane, though, suddenly swerves into the right lane.

And a second later, the oncoming white car is seen.

Global News has reached out to police to see if they’re looking into the incident.

