Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Oilfield services company Calfrac Well Services suspending any investments in Russia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2022 7:02 pm
A file photo of the logo for Calfrac Well Services. View image in full screen
A file photo of the logo for Calfrac Well Services. CREDIT: https://www.calfrac.com/

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it is suspending any investments in Russia.

The company says despite the fact that the provision of parts and equipment are not restricted by sanctions, it cancelled shipments that were bound for Russia when the country invaded Ukraine.

It has also cancelled any future shipments of parts and equipment into Russia.

READ MORE: NHL moves to suspend business ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion

Calfrac says its Western-based employees involved with its Russian operations are currently not in Russia.

Trending Stories

The company joins a long list of Canadian companies that have suspended operations in Russia in response to the country’s war against Ukraine.

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'The number of consumer giants suspending business in Russia is growing' The number of consumer giants suspending business in Russia is growing
The number of consumer giants suspending business in Russia is growing – Mar 9, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Business tagmoney tagwar in Ukraine tagRussian Invasion Of Ukraine tagCalfrac Well Services tagCalfrac tagCalfrac Well Services Ltd. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers