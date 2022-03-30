Allergy season is getting worse: Why climate change is to blame.

Send this page to someone via email

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you are well aware the dreaded season is underway and for many, it’s another “bad” year.

According to medical experts, the allergy season has been getting worse. Dr. Birinder Narang explains ”it is starting earlier and it seems to be lasting longer, especially over the last few years.”

A group of scientists in the U.S. found two reasons why.

First, the study found a 21 per cent increase in pollen concentrations over the past three decades while studying more than 800 sites across North America.

Carbon dioxide stimulates plant growth. So as the amount of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere increases so will pollen concentrations.

To make matters worse, the study found the pollen season lengthened by an average of 20 or more days over the same time period.

Story continues below advertisement

4:47 Health Matters: Seasonal allergy relief Health Matters: Seasonal allergy relief – Mar 22, 2022

Rising temperatures have impacted the growing season and thus the pollen season. Spring is arriving earlier and lasting longer and the pattern is expected to continue.

Another group of scientists at Climate Central examined more than 200 sites around the U.S. and found the growing season increased in 82 per cent of the locations. Data from Seattle showed an increase of 17 days and Spokane 25 days. However, some locations saw an increase of close to three months over the past half century.

If you are suffering from allergies, Narang recommends first identifying which allergens impact you. See a board-certified allergy physician to get tested.

Next, find ways to avoid those allergens. You could close doors and windows, use air conditioning and avoid the outdoors on dry, windy and hot days.

Story continues below advertisement

If your allergies continue to be significant, Narang recommends a second generation non-drowsy antihistamine as these do not cross the blood-brain barrier. They are long-lasting antihistamines that won’t keep you awake at night.

1:41 Pandemic could be helping this allergy season Pandemic could be helping this allergy season – Apr 1, 2021