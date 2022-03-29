Surrey, B.C. cat shelter seeking food donations for starving cats

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation (SurreyCats) is seeking food donations after a drop in contributions has left them scrambling to feed their residents.

SurreyCats volunteer Lubna Ekramoddoullah said the pandemic has prevented some regular donors from providing food, causing their stock to go dangerously low.

“People are struggling to feed their cats and the strays they care for, including the volunteers in the community who manage feeding stations for feral cats,” Ekramoddoullah said in a news release.

The shelter works with the Surrey Urban Mission and many local stores to assist those in the community who care for their pet cats and strays. When cats are underfed they’re at higher risk of developing an illness or even death, according to Ekramoddoullah.

“Through their donations, community members can have a direct impact on improving the health and welfare of these cats,” she added.

Those hoping to donate can bring dry or canned cat food to the following locations:

Pet Solutions Supermarket (10602 King George Highway or 6447 120 Street)

Fraser Heights Animal Hospital and Guildford Pet Supplies (15575 104 Avenue)

Pet Food ‘N More (7380 King George Blvd)

Mother Hubbard’s Pet Food & Supplies (1812 152 Street)

This isn’t the only cat shelter asking for help, as a Southern Interior shelter found its hands full this past weekend after three pregnant cats gave birth, leading to kittens needing adoptions.