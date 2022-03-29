Foo Fighters cancel upcoming tour dates after death of Taylor Hawkins

Send this page to someone via email

In the wake of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters announced that they will cancel all of their upcoming tour dates.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band wrote in a statement shared to Twitter on Tuesday.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins, 50, was found dead over the weekend while on a South American tour with the band.

Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was the previous Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

Hawkins joined the Dave Grohl-led group in 1997 after original drummer William Goldsmith left, making him one of the longest-serving members of the 28-year-old band.

He was Alanis Morissette’s touring drummer when he joined Foo Fighters, and played on some of the band’s biggest albums including One by One and In Your Honor.

In Grohl’s 2021 book The Storyteller, he called Hawkins his “brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet.”

— With files from The Associated Press and Reuters