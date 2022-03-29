Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian crash near Berens River

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 4:11 pm
A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the all-weather road south of Berens River early Monday. View image in full screen
A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the all-weather road south of Berens River early Monday. File / Global News

A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle on the all-weather road south of Berens River.

The 35-year-old woman from Bloodvein First Nation was on the roadway, also known as Rice River Road, when she was hit by a southbound vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 51-year-old woman from Selkirk, was not physically injured, police say.

Berens River RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Berens River is roughly 273 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

