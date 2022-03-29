RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian crash near Berens River

A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle on the all-weather road south of Berens River.
The 35-year-old woman from Bloodvein First Nation was on the roadway, also known as Rice River Road, when she was hit by a southbound vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Monday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 51-year-old woman from Selkirk, was not physically injured, police say.
Trending Stories
Berens River RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Berens River is roughly 273 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments