Ice fishing season coming to an end in southern Manitoba

Hook them if you’ve got them — ice fishing season is coming to an end in southern Manitoba.
The province says the season officially closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 3.
“As the ice fishing season in southern Manitoba comes to a close, I encourage everyone to enjoy these last remaining days of the season,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Scott Fielding, in a release Tuesday.
“After a very long winter, spring break is a great opportunity for Manitoba families to get out and enjoy the outdoors. I encourage everyone to explore our province’s world-class fisheries.”
Anglers are warned to exercise caution and check ice conditions before heading out onto the ice.
The province says angling licenses for the next season will be available starting April 1, with the season opening May 14.
Comments