Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ice fishing season coming to an end in southern Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 12:06 pm
The ice fishing season ends in southern Manitoba April 3. View image in full screen
The ice fishing season ends in southern Manitoba April 3. Colleen Janvier / Supplied

Hook them if you’ve got them — ice fishing season is coming to an end in southern Manitoba.

The province says the season officially closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 3.

Read more: Winnipeg identifies properties at risk of river flooding

“As the ice fishing season in southern Manitoba comes to a close, I encourage everyone to enjoy these last remaining days of the season,” said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Scott Fielding, in a release Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Thin ice advisory issued for Manitoba rivers, lakes' Thin ice advisory issued for Manitoba rivers, lakes
Thin ice advisory issued for Manitoba rivers, lakes – Mar 18, 2022

“After a very long winter, spring break is a great opportunity for Manitoba families to get out and enjoy the outdoors. I encourage everyone to explore our province’s world-class fisheries.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba spring flood projections downgraded, province says

Anglers are warned to exercise caution and check ice conditions before heading out onto the ice.

The province says angling licenses for the next season will be available starting April 1, with the season opening May 14.

Click to play video: 'Ice-cutting machines to hit Red River' Ice-cutting machines to hit Red River
Ice-cutting machines to hit Red River – Feb 18, 2022

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Province of Manitoba tagManitoba Government tagSpring Break tagScott Fielding tagIce conditions tagManitoba ice fishing tagseason ends tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers