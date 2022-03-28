Queen’s University to suspend mandatory vaccination and masking measures

Send this page to someone via email

Queen’s University has announced changes to campus COVID-19 health and safety measures, beginning May 1.

The school will no longer require proof of vaccination or mandatory masking for those on campus for the start of the spring/summer term.

Daily COVID screening through an app will no longer need to be completed before attending in-person university activities, although students in placement programs may still need to meet different requirements.

“Everyone should be aware that the suspension of these measures is based on the current state of the pandemic and corresponding public health considerations,” the school said in a media release from Monday.

“If the situation changes, Queen’s may bring back vaccination and/or masking requirements on short notice.”

The release goes on to say that the current situation is encouraging, but students and staff are urged to remain vigilant.

“Our entire community needs to remain flexible and adaptive in responding to ‘real time’ changes,” the release continues. “In suspending the mask and proof of vaccination requirements for in-person university activities, the ability to reinstate either or both of these requirements if necessary is essential.”

The university says it “will continue to monitor public health directives and government decisions,” and will be updating the community as things change.

