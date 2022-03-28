Menu

Health

COVID-19: HPE Public Health reporting 8 outbreaks in senior facilities

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 6:22 pm
Click to play video: 'HPE Public Health reporting 8 outbreaks in seniors facilities' HPE Public Health reporting 8 outbreaks in seniors facilities
Director of Hastings Manor, Debbie Rollins, only one active case currently at the manor and all other cases have been resolved.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) has reported eight COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and congregate living facilities in the region.

Leading into the weekend, HPEPH was reporting a total of 119 COVID-19 cases across eight facilities.

The number of COVID-19 cases has climbed slightly over the weekend, with a total of 131 cases reported Monday.

Maple Manor Retirement Residence has the highest number of cases at 48, followed by Hastings Manor Spruce Villa at 23.

EJ McQuigge Lodge, Hastings Manor’s Pine Villa and Spruce Villa are the three facilities that saw COVID-19 cases increase over the weekend.

Hastings Manor’s director, Debbie Rollins, told Global News that there is now only one active case at the long-term care facility, and all others have been resolved.

HPE Public Health is also reporting 16 hospitalizations in connection with COVID-19, with two individuals in the intensive care unit.

