Canada

Cases delayed again for Coutts blockade protestors charged with conspiracy to commit murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 2:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Investigation into threats and weapons at Coutts border blockade continuing: Alberta RCMP' Investigation into threats and weapons at Coutts border blockade continuing: Alberta RCMP
(From Feb. 14, 2022) Supt. Roberta McKale said another arrest has been made in an investigation that lead to the discovery of multiple guns, ammunition and body armor at the Coutts border protest. – Feb 14, 2022

Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after being arrested the Coutts border blockade in southern Alberta are to return to court next month when their lawyers have received more information.

Christopher Lysak, who is 48, is also charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and mischief to property over $5,000.

Read more: Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Coutts border blockade denied bail

Lysak, Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin are to return to Lethbridge provincial court on April 11.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Rankin says he expected RCMP to provide additional evidence about the case by the end of this week.

Click to play video: 'Protests have exposed deep divisions in Canada' Protests have exposed deep divisions in Canada
Carbert and Olienick have indicated they are both getting new lawyers before the next appearance.

A protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions went on for almost three weeks on the U.S. border near Coutts, Alta., last month.

Read more: 4 charged with conspiracy to murder after raid on Coutts blockade

Arrests were made after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
