Cases delayed again for Coutts blockade protestors charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after being arrested the Coutts border blockade in southern Alberta are to return to court next month when their lawyers have received more information.

Christopher Lysak, who is 48, is also charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and mischief to property over $5,000.

Read more: Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Coutts border blockade denied bail

Lysak, Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin are to return to Lethbridge provincial court on April 11.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Rankin says he expected RCMP to provide additional evidence about the case by the end of this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Carbert and Olienick have indicated they are both getting new lawyers before the next appearance.

A protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions went on for almost three weeks on the U.S. border near Coutts, Alta., last month.

Read more: 4 charged with conspiracy to murder after raid on Coutts blockade

Arrests were made after RCMP found a cache of long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.